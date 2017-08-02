New Lord of The Rings Film Shows Horrors of The Migrant Invasion

There are only two days left to enter Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest.
Entries will no longer be accepted after 3PM CST on Friday August, 4th. The latest entries and contest rules can be found below:
Artisti Media Group
Adam Brown
FreeTruthShow
Skeeter T
Rusty Cage
Interview: Brits Fight Back Against Migrant Invasion
Three separate rewards totaling $20,000 will be given to whoever produces:
(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000
Contest rules are as follows:
– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing
Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also have contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal.
Click here, here and here to view previous contest entires and to learn the song lyrics.