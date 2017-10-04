New Low: WaPo Mocks 'Gun-Packing Instagram Star' For Fleeing Vegas Massacre

The Washington Post’s number one story is a piece mocking Instagram star and Mandalay Bay massacre survivor Dan Bilzerian because he ran for safety as thousands of bullets were reigning down from the sky.

The article by Avi Selk portrayed Bilzerian as a hypocrite and a coward because he fled the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in US history, which the Washington Post says is contrary to the “macho, gun-packing” persona he portrays for entertainment on Instagram.

