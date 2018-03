For decades, men have had only two ways to actively avoid impregnating a partner: wear a condom (which are about 85% effective) or get a vasectomy.

But doctors Stephanie Page from the University of Washington and Christina Wang from UCLA are testing a new drug for men that works a lot like “the pill” for women.

They’re hoping the once-daily hormone-suppressing pill might become a new option for preventing unwanted pregnancies.

Read more