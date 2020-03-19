New Marvel Comic Introduces ‘Non-binary’ Heroes Called 'Snowflake' and 'Safespace'

If there was ever any doubt that Marvel has totally lost the plot, it goes out of the window with the announcement that a new comic series will focus on a pair of twins who identify as ‘non-binary’ and are named ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’.

Yes, seriously. Step aside Peter Parker, the Marvel universe no longer has time for your Spidey cisness.

Geeky website Bounding Into Comics reports that Marvel has revived and made-over an old set of characters known as “The Warriors,” labelling them the “New Warriors.”

Creator Daniel Kibblesmith described the series as a “story of teenage rebels.” adding that “a lot of the names are about teens fighting against labels that are put on them.”

Kibblesmith described how the names ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’ came about, stating that “It’s this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory — to take those words and wear them as badges of honor.”

Kibblesmith noted that “Snowflake” who is “nonbinary and goes by they/them.” has the super power of being able to “generate individual crystallized snowflake-shaped shurikens.” (ninja stars to you and me).

“The connotations of the word snowflake in our culture right now are something fragile. And this is a character who is turning it into something sharp.” the Marvel creator added.

Other characters who are a part of this group include “Trailblazer”, who appears to be nothing more than an obese girl with a ‘magic’ backpack:

Everyone is talking about Snowflake and Safespace, but no one is talking about how SHIT the rest of the team is too. pic.twitter.com/YSPW1wSsq2 — The Great Beanzaru (@Coblin_Toota) March 19, 2020

Another is “Screentime” an internet obsessed skinny kid who is ‘patched permanently into the world wide web’:

Marvel's "New Warriors" now includes a pepe-collector who inhales his grandfather's brapps. pic.twitter.com/6A1aZ88UU1 — Landon J. Powell (@LandonJPowell) March 18, 2020

the marvel "New Warriors" are so badly designed i genuinely thought they were parodies of "stuff as many LGBT/minority characters in the main cast as possible" series

FUCKING SNOWFLAKE AND SAFESPACE AAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/RJ4s6L1E25 — Bachan! (@Star__Gazr) March 18, 2020

Marvel has officially turned into a parody of themselves.

Literally naming heroes in their New Warriors comic, 'Snowflake' and 'Safespace'.

They even have stereotypical cringey designs. Marvel knows comics are circling the drain, so they figured they might as well go all in.🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sFtjYBfcE9 — Ryumoau (@Ryumoau_Juno) March 18, 2020

I’m all for LGBT and minority characters playing major roles in series, don’t get me wrong!

this is just a great example of forced diversity for the sake of faux-inclusiveness — Bachan! (@Star__Gazr) March 18, 2020

Seriously though… Safespace? How much more absurd can this get?

Marvel fans on Twitter immediately poured scorn all over it:

marvel please consider adding "captain cuck" and "SoyBoy" to your New Warriors roster — 💀LaydiexMeme-ObsessedSuperTeen💀 (@LaydiexSkull) March 19, 2020

Hey guys I created the villain of the New Warriors series from Marvel tell me what you think pic.twitter.com/x3n1mARrsW — Travis [ThatGomuGuy] (@TheUpbringer) March 18, 2020

Man, I am loving New Warriors, @Marvel, top notch background stories, especially for ya boi Screentime. 👌 pic.twitter.com/opHbVOlMe3 — Ritualist (@Ritualist_dA) March 18, 2020

No, this isn’t a joke. Marvel has unveiled its new generation of superheroes… Meet Snowflake and Safespace, as @polly_boiko explains, not the 'new warriors' we need…but maybe, the ones we deserve pic.twitter.com/4pNOLOM3xm — RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2020

Marvel seems intent on totally bankrupting itself by going full woke.

Three years ago, Marvel VP of Sales, David Gabriel blamed poor sales on the obsession with promoting diversity and woke culture.

Since then, Marvel has set about destroying many of its established characters, or altering their race and sexuality.

