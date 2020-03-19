New Marvel Comic Introduces ‘Non-binary’ Heroes Called 'Snowflake' and 'Safespace'

If there was ever any doubt that Marvel has totally lost the plot, it goes out of the window with the announcement that a new comic series will focus on a pair of twins who identify as ‘non-binary’ and are named ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’.

Yes, seriously. Step aside Peter Parker, the Marvel universe no longer has time for your Spidey cisness.

Geeky website Bounding Into Comics reports that Marvel has revived and made-over an old set of characters known as “The Warriors,” labelling them the “New Warriors.”

Creator Daniel Kibblesmith described the series as a “story of teenage rebels.” adding that “a lot of the  names are about teens fighting against labels that are put on them.”

Kibblesmith described how the names ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’ came about, stating that “It’s this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory — to take those words and wear them as badges of honor.”

Kibblesmith noted that “Snowflake” who is “nonbinary and goes by they/them.” has the super power of being able to “generate individual crystallized snowflake-shaped shurikens.” (ninja stars to you and me).

“The connotations of the word snowflake in our culture right now are something fragile. And this is a character who is turning it into something sharp.” the Marvel creator added.

Other characters who are a part of this group include “Trailblazer”, who appears to be nothing more than an obese girl with a ‘magic’ backpack:

Another is “Screentime” an internet obsessed skinny kid who is ‘patched permanently into the world wide web’:

Seriously though… Safespace? How much more absurd can this get?

Marvel fans on Twitter immediately poured scorn all over it:

Marvel seems intent on totally bankrupting itself by going full woke.

Three years ago, Marvel VP of Sales, David Gabriel blamed poor sales on the obsession with promoting diversity and woke culture.

Since then, Marvel has set about destroying many of its established characters, or altering their race and sexuality.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Authorities Arrest Person For ‘Falsely Claiming’ to Have Coronavirus

Authorities Arrest Person For ‘Falsely Claiming’ to Have Coronavirus

Hot News
Comments
In the Pandemic, It’s Every Nation for Itself

In the Pandemic, It’s Every Nation for Itself

Hot News
Comments

NY Times: Donald Trump Closes Southern Border to Migrants, Asylum Seekers

Hot News
comments

Germany Launches Massive Effort to Repatriate Stranded Tourists

Europewars Redirect
comments

Infowars Reporters Discover Major Break In Border Fence 200 Yds From Public School

Hot News
comments

Comments