New Mexican President Proposes ‘Border Force’ to Stop Illegal Immigration

Mexico will form a “border force” to contain illegal immigration from Central America, proclaimed Mexican president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The border force’s goal will be to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs flowing into Mexico from Central America, and it will also be deployed to the northern border with the U.S., Lopez Obrador’s security chief Alfonso Durazo told Bloomberg.

“We’re going to create a border police force that will be highly specialized,” Durazo said. “They need to apply the law.”

López Obrador, also called AMLO, faces a delicate situation of appearing to protect his own borders without mirroring President Trump’s hardline immigration strategy.

“AMLO, as he’s known, also got a boost from pledges to protect Mexicans against an immigrant crackdown by U.S. President Donald Trump,” Bloomberg reported.

“Now he’ll be faced with the unenviable task of securing the nation’s own untamed southern border, while avoiding the hard-line tactics he has criticized Trump for.”

Trump’s immigration policy is also centered on securing America’s borders, stemming illegal immigration and the flow of drugs, and deporting illegal alien criminals.

AMLO’s nationalist position of protecting his nation’s borders is confusing at best, given he encouraged his own citizens to take advantage of America’s border crisis and “leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

AMLO was elected as Mexico’s president last week with 53% of the vote, making him the first socialist to rule the country in over fifty years.