New Mexican President Told Citizens to "Leave Their Towns and Find a Life in the United States"

Mexico’s new socialist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as the Mexican Hugo Chavez, previously told citizens of the country they “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

Obrador, or “AMLO,” claimed a landslide victory in Mexico’s presidential election with 53% of the vote.

Having previously described President Trump as “erratic and arrogant,” the 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor infamously told Mexicans last month that they should flood the U.S. border.

“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.” He went on to emphasize that was “a human right we will defend.”

Obrador has also promised amnesty for drug cartels, nationalizing the oil industry, and a non-violent revolution to wipe out the country’s corrupt elite, but who will lead it if half the population has left for America remains a mystery.

One wonders why, if AMLO’s socialist/populist revolution is so fantastic, why anyone would want to flee Mexico? The mind truly boggles.

Maybe the 51% of U.S. millennials who support Communism or socialism should try to emigrate to Mexico now that their guy is in charge.

Don’t hold your breath.

Half of U.S. millennials support socialism or Communism so now's never been a better time for them to move to Mexico. Good luck. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/FFqWo5u7NZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.