New Nationalist Party Rocks Spain

A new right-wing nationalist party in Spain have shocked the political establishment with a strong showing in yesterday’s election in Andalusia.

Vox, which was only founded at the end of 2013, received around 400,000 votes and won 12 seats, with the Spanish Socialist Workers’ party losing 14.

Celebrating last night, the Eurosceptic party tweeted: “VOX triumphs in Andalusia! 12 seats and the end of the socialist regime #EspanaViva makes it history and shows that change is possible. The Reconquista begins in the Andalusian lands and will be extended in the rest of Spain.”

Read more