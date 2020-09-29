New Normal: MP Urges Mandatory Corona Vaccination to be Allowed to Travel

A Conservative MP has called for mandatory coronavirus vaccination certificates distributed by the Army that will determine whether people will be allowed to travel internationally.

During a debate in the British Parliament last night, MP Tobias Ellwood urged the Prime Minister to have the British Armed Forces oversee that COVID-19 vaccination roll out process.

Noting that a coronavirus vaccine was potentially six months away, Ellwood said, “Mass vaccine roll out is an enormous responsibility and we need to get it right.”

Ellwood said he had written to Boris Johnson urging him to give the power to a Ministry of Defence task force to ship the vaccines across the country and set up regional distribution hubs as well as developing a “national database to track progress and issue the vaccination certificates.”

The MP said the vaccination certificates “will probably have to be internationally recognized in order to allow travel, international travel.”

Ellwood went on to make it clear that people who take the vaccine will see their lives return to normality while those who don’t will still be “subject to social distancing rules.”

The prospect of denying basic rights of mobility and travel to people who refuse to take a vaccine for personal, religious or medical reasons is shaping up to be a human rights minefield.

A poll conducted by King’s College London (KCL) and Ipsos Mori last month found that only 53% of Brits would be “certain” or “likely” to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

One in six said they would definitely not get a vaccine or that it would be very unlikely. When extrapolated out to the population, this equates to 11 million people who, if Ellwood’s advice is taken, will be denied travel and treated like second class citizens.

Pakistani Migrant Paris Attacker Revealed to Be 25 Not 18

Japan Aiming to Send Hopping Spacecraft Fueled by Lunar Water to Moon

Rare ‘Earthgrazer’ Meteor Skims Dangerously Close to Earth

Report: UK Chief Scientific Adviser Owns £600,000 Worth Of Shares In Covid Vaccine Manufacturer

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Agree to Common Definition of ‘Hate Speech’

