New NPC Memes Crash SJW Programming, Strikes Fear in Libs

A new viral meme appears to have struck a nerve in liberals, accurately depicting their predictable, almost programmed reactions to various forms of stimuli.

The NPC meme features a grey variant on the MSPAINT Wojak character who, similar to “non-playable characters” in video games, is incapable of independent thought.

A definition of the NPC meme via KnowYourMeme.com appears as follows:

NPC Wojak is a depiction of the MS Paint character “Wojak”: with a blank stare and facial expression, named after non-player characters within video games. The character is meant to represent people who do not think for themselves and conform to society, bearing many similarities to the terms “basic” and “normie”.

The meme went viral so quickly, it left many on the Left puzzled as to its existence.

so we were hysterical shrieking sjws & now we're stone-faced emotionless npc robots. what changed — Shaunt (@shaun_jen) October 13, 2018

The meme evidently triggered liberals, as it is now being criticized for allegedly “dehumanizing SJWs,” according to Kotaku, the video game subsidiary of Gawker.

The NPC meme hit Silicon Valley so hard that they’re planning on banning it. pic.twitter.com/KVN6IWSfK0 — Faceberg (@thefaceberg) September 26, 2018

“It’s one thing to claim that a person’s strongly-held views are informed by nothing at all, but entirely another to imply that they’re completely on auto-pilot,” wrote Cecilia D’Anastasio. “That is dehumanization, a way of reconceiving your enemies as objects, pawns, strawmen, tools.”

According to the website Defend Europa, Twitter is bowing to leftist mass flagging campaigns and has taken to banning the meme and accounts with the NPC avatar.

PSA: there’s a new type of bot in town. They will have a avatar similar to this one and have NPC in their name. They are providing misinformation and pretending to be Democrats or progressives. Report and block. pic.twitter.com/WSJ5C9AT2a — Storm #MobTheVote (@StormResist) October 14, 2018

Here are a few of the most brutal NPC memes that are driving leftists up the walls:

This is it… The NPC meme is about people who just parrot ideologies and repeat the common mantra of whatever agenda they follow. It was about anybody. SJWs self selected to identify with the meme! I guess they saw themselves in a mirror. https://t.co/xVD7iNvg25 — Mark Kern (@Grummz) October 13, 2018

