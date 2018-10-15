New NPC Memes Crash SJW Programming, Strikes Fear in Libs

A new viral meme appears to have struck a nerve in liberals, accurately depicting their predictable, almost programmed reactions to various forms of stimuli.

The NPC meme features a grey variant on the MSPAINT Wojak character who, similar to “non-playable characters” in video games, is incapable of independent thought.

A definition of the NPC meme via KnowYourMeme.com appears as follows:

NPC Wojak is a depiction of the MS Paint character “Wojak”: with a blank stare and facial expression, named after non-player characters within video games. The character is meant to represent people who do not think for themselves and conform to society, bearing many similarities to the terms “basic” and “normie”.

The meme went viral so quickly, it left many on the Left puzzled as to its existence.

The meme evidently triggered liberals, as it is now being criticized for allegedly “dehumanizing SJWs,” according to Kotaku, the video game subsidiary of Gawker.

“It’s one thing to claim that a person’s strongly-held views are informed by nothing at all, but entirely another to imply that they’re completely on auto-pilot,” wrote Cecilia D’Anastasio. “That is dehumanization, a way of reconceiving your enemies as objects, pawns, strawmen, tools.”

According to the website Defend Europa, Twitter is bowing to leftist mass flagging campaigns and has taken to banning the meme and accounts with the NPC avatar.

Here are a few of the most brutal NPC memes that are driving leftists up the walls:

Watch: New York Times Writer Wants To Ban Memes

