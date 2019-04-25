New One Dollar Canadian Coin Features Two Men Kissing

Canada has unveiled a new one dollar commemorative coin that features two men kissing.

The Royal Canadian Mint said the new coin represented “a key milestone for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer and two-spirited people.”

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau insisted that progress in terms of ‘LGBTQ2’ rights was not complete.

“They recognize, as we should all recognize, that we are not at the end of this path,” he said. “We have much more to do.”

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a new commemorative loonie meant to celebrate "50 years of progress for LGBTQ2 Canadians."

Read more: https://t.co/pRxKCWfEll pic.twitter.com/GucQ3ydzM7 — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 23, 2019

This is Paul Joseph Watson with a special message to my supporters. Big Tech wants to stop us from communicating. Don’t let them. Get the inside track and bypass the censorship by signing up for the Summit newsletter right here.