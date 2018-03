Predictive program much? In 2002, Hollywood released Steven Spielberg’s adaptation to futurist Philip K. Dick’s short story “The Minority Report”.

By 2008, LAPD Police Chief William Bratton, along with the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the National Institute of Justice, set out to experiment with predictive policing in crime prevention.

Today, predictive policing programs are used by police departments in six U.S. states, the UK, China, and the Netherlands. 1984 on steroids has arrived.