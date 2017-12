In a new photo of the Andromeda galaxy, our Milky Way’s neighbor, it unveils an X-ray source which was originally thought to be trapped inside the galaxy.

However, it turned out to be 1,000 times farther away. The original study was published in a paper in the Astrophysical journal.

Astronomers used data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and ground-based optical telescopes to find a supermassive black hole, that could be the most tightly paired to be seen yet.

