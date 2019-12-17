New Poll Suggests Impeachment Hearings Have Actually Helped Trump

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll shows President Trump beating all of his potential Democratic 2020 opponents, suggesting the impeachment proceedings have actually helped solidify his support.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Dec. 10-14, right as House Democrats were preparing to announce a vote on Trump’s impeachment.

The numbers show Trump defeating former Vice President Joe Biden by 3 percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 5 points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 8 points.

#NEW National General Election: Trump 44 (+3)

Biden 41 Trump 44 (+5)

Sanders 39 Trump 45 (+8)

Warren 37 Trump 43 (+9)

Bloomberg 34 Trump 43 (+10)

Buttigieg 33 Suffolk University/USA Today Poll https://t.co/UMEwcYkoEu — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 17, 2019

He also beats Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg by 9 points.

As many observers have noted, the impeachment of Trump only seems to have served to anger his base and portray Trump as the victim of yet another attempt to reverse the results of the 2016 election.

“The findings do indicate that impeachment hearings detailing what critics see as Trump’s violations of the Constitution and his oath of office haven’t undermined his core political support,” reported USA Today.

