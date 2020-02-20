New 'Purity Test' Tool to Scan Hollywood Scripts For 'Diversity Bias'

Major Hollywood studios are set to use a new tool that scans movie & TV scripts and flags up any examples where “diversity” is not portrayed positively in a chilling new development that has echoes of Soviet realism.

Called ‘Spellcheck for Bias’, the tool was developed by the Davis’ Institute on Gender in Media and USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering. It is set to be implemented by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features and NBC Entertainment within the near future.

“The tool supposedly breaks down diversity in material such as scripts and advertising briefs by scanning for mentions of LGBTQ, race, and disabilities, and then identifying how positively such things are portrayed,” writes Zachary Leeman.

‘Beetlejuice’ actress Geena Davis has also partnered with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group to use the program “to police gender roles in scripts.”

Are we entering into an era where movies will not just be given age ratings, but also political correctness scores, with films that don’t hit diversity quotas being restricted from enjoying widespread theatrical release?

“Instead of broadening their horizons and opening their gates to more filmmakers and scripts, they’d rather invite in a police-state like tool that feels like a discarded bit from George Orwell’s ‘1984.’ Forced diversity is not diversity at all — we’ve seen how it works out at the box office — and an app developed by people trapped in the very same industry they are trying to fix sounds more like a swing for headlines than real change,” writes Leeman.

Running art through an Orwellian purity test before it can be allowed to be seen. Where have we seen that before?

Throughout the course of the Soviet empire, dictators mandated that ‘socialist realism’ be the prescribed style of idealized art.

This meant that every sculpture, statue and painting had to conform to an established aesthetic in order to “educate citizens on how to be the perfect Soviets.”

In order to entrench loyalty to the Communist Party and advance a utopian image of Soviet society, “The purpose of socialist realism was to limit popular culture to a specific, highly regulated faction of emotional expression that promoted Soviet ideals.”

While Soviets were subjected to a mono-culture designed to ensure fealty to a political dictatorship, westerners are being subjected to ‘woke’ politically correct speech codes and social engineering to ensure fealty to the new cult of diversity.

