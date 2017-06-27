New Ransomware Outbreak Hits Targets Worldwide Including Chernobyl Nuke Plant

A new ransomware outbreak utilizing a leaked NSA exploit is currently infecting computers across the globe, including those used to monitor radiation levels at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Widely referred to as Peyta – though the attack is new and not a Peyta variant – the virus uses the same Windows SMB flaw that allowed last month’s WannaCry outbreak to spread so quickly.

The malicious software, which has thus far been detected in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the UK and US, encrypts and alters critical system files before demanding $300 in Bitcoin.

Initially, nearly all antivirus programs were unable to detect the ransomware – which disguised itself as an approved Microsoft file.

Prominent victims include Denmark-based shipping firm Maersk, Russian oil company Rosnef, multinational law firm DLA Piper, medical facilities in Pittsburg as well as Ukraine’s central bank and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The plant, which suffered a catastrophic nuclear accident in 1986, is still being decommissioned to this day.

According to a Ukranian newspaper, Chernobyl staff have been forced to begin monitoring radiation levels manually as their computers remain crippled. Vladimir Ilchuk, the plant’s shift director, said “excess levels of control” helped avert any potential radiation leaks.

Victims are being told not to pay the ransom as the email accepting Bitcoin payments – wowsmith123456@posteo.net – has been shutdown by the provider. Although Microsoft released a patch for the SMB vulnerability prior to the WannaCry outbreak, the exploit continues to be useful as countless computers have failed to apply the security update.

According to cybersecurity expert Matthew Hickey, co-founder of UK-based Hacker House, affected users can avoid having their files encrypted by turning off their computer when presented with the message below:

As of publication, those responsible for the outbreak have received 3.15303437 BTC or roughly $7422.05.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen


