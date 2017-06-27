New Ransomware Outbreak Hits Targets Worldwide Including Chernobyl Nuke Plant

A new ransomware outbreak utilizing a leaked NSA exploit is currently infecting computers across the globe, including those used to monitor radiation levels at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Widely referred to as Peyta – though the attack is new and not a Peyta variant – the virus uses the same Windows SMB flaw that allowed last month’s WannaCry outbreak to spread so quickly.

The malicious software, which has thus far been detected in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the UK and US, encrypts and alters critical system files before demanding $300 in Bitcoin.

Initially, nearly all antivirus programs were unable to detect the ransomware – which disguised itself as an approved Microsoft file.

Prominent victims include Denmark-based shipping firm Maersk, Russian oil company Rosnef, multinational law firm DLA Piper, medical facilities in Pittsburg as well as Ukraine’s central bank and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The plant, which suffered a catastrophic nuclear accident in 1986, is still being decommissioned to this day.

According to a Ukranian newspaper, Chernobyl staff have been forced to begin monitoring radiation levels manually as their computers remain crippled. Vladimir Ilchuk, the plant’s shift director, said “excess levels of control” helped avert any potential radiation leaks.

#Breaking: Supermarket in Kharkiv, east Ukraine – all payment terminals look to have been hit by the #Petya #ransomeware pic.twitter.com/e1nUHNkVwg — Ryan Clapham (@NewsReport365) June 27, 2017

We confirm some Maersk IT systems are down. The safety of our customers’ business and our people is our top priority. Updates to follow. — Maersk Line (@MaerskLine) June 27, 2017

A tipster sends along this photo taken outside DLA Piper’s D.C. office around 10am. #Petya pic.twitter.com/HWS4UFlvQR — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 27, 2017

Apparently Hospital system in the Pittsburgh PA area got hit by #Petya #ransomware. pic.twitter.com/cBEYyqhXrA — Anis (@0xUID) June 27, 2017

We confirm our company’s computer network was compromised today as part of global hack. Other organizations have also been affected (1 of 2) — Merck (@Merck) June 27, 2017

Targeted in Ukraine cyberattack: – Metro network

– Electric grid

– Ministry sites

– Airport

– Banks

– Media outlets

– State owned companies — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 27, 2017

Victims are being told not to pay the ransom as the email accepting Bitcoin payments – wowsmith123456@posteo.net – has been shutdown by the provider. Although Microsoft released a patch for the SMB vulnerability prior to the WannaCry outbreak, the exploit continues to be useful as countless computers have failed to apply the security update.

Do not pay the #Petya ransom. You will not get your files back. The email address used is blocked! @SwiftOnSecurity @thegrugq pic.twitter.com/NOzxLz0vul — haveibeencompromised (@HIBC2017) June 27, 2017

According to cybersecurity expert Matthew Hickey, co-founder of UK-based Hacker House, affected users can avoid having their files encrypted by turning off their computer when presented with the message below:

If machine reboots and you see this message, power off immediately! This is the encryption process. If you do not power on, files are fine. pic.twitter.com/IqwzWdlrX6 — Hacker Fantastic (@hackerfantastic) June 27, 2017

As of publication, those responsible for the outbreak have received 3.15303437 BTC or roughly $7422.05.

#WannaCry was the warning shot. #Petya #NotPetya is the real deal by someone who knows what they’re doing. Probably worst worm ever seen. — zerosum0x0 (@zerosum0x0) June 27, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

Follow @MikaelThalen