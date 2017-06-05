New Record: America Arms Itself, 'necessary steps to defend selves'

The spurt in terror attacks, including the recent two in England, are pushing gun sales into record territory just months after predictions that the election of a pro-gun president would end the rush.

The FBI just reported that the number of gun sales background checks for May was the highest ever for that month, 1,942,677, a trend that will make 2017 the first or second highest year for gun sales.

The continued growth of gun sales is in stark contrast to some in the media and industry who feared that the election of President Trump would snuff out sales that in 2016 were driven in part by concerns Hillary Clinton would win and implement strict gun control and an assault weapons ban.

But 2017’s high sales numbers has show that there is more than politics involved when people consider buying a weapon, especially in the new era of street terrorism like that seen in London and Manchester recently.

Read more