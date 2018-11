Nearly half of all U.S. states have seen an increase in early voting this year compared to 2014, according to an analysis indicating that 2018 could set a record for votes cast in a non-presidential election year.

The United States Elections Project, run out of the University of Florida, released update data on Friday showing that total early votes have exceeded 29.6 million.

That’s up from the 27.2 million early votes cast in 2014, the last midterm election.

