New Report Finds Islamic Terrorism in Europe Has Increased by 725 Per Cent

A new report by CSIS, a national security think tank, has found that Islamic terror attacks in Europe increased by 725 per cent between 2007 and 2017.

This figure, which includes both successful and unsuccessful attacks, once again highlights the fact that Islamic extremism is by far the biggest terror threat to the west.

The numbers also show that 2017 saw the highest number of Islamic terror attacks in modern European history.

“Obviously nothing to do with mass migration,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. in response to the report.

However, the report also highlights right-wing terror, asserting that 2017 saw the highest number of far-right attacks in Europe since 1994.

“Despite the growing anti-immigrant rhetoric from the far-right, the report found that terrorist attacks rarely involve newly-arrived refugees or asylum seekers,” states the report.

Fantastic; So that means it’s mostly the supposedly “integrated” migrants who are carrying out the attacks?

The assertion that newly arrived migrants are rarely involved in terror attacks is also rendered meaningless by simple math.

Given that there are far more migrants already in European countries than new arrivals, obviously the greater number of existing migrants are going to responsible for the vast number of terror attacks.

