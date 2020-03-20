New Research Says Coronavirus “Milder Than Initial Reports From China”

A newly released medical research paper – not yet peer-reviewed – suggests that Coronavirus is not as severe as China presented it.

The study focuses on the first 12 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

The author’s wording seems to contradict the prevailing narrative:

“Overall, these patients had milder disease than those in initial reports from China describing higher rates of complications and death. Initial case identification in China focused on hospitalized patients with pneumonia, but recent reports have described a milder clinical course, consistent with our findings.”

China engaged in a massive coverup of the outbreak numbers from the very beginning, making a true estimate very difficult.



