New security measures for Disney's Magic Kingdom start Monday

Visitors to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will go through metal detectors and get bags checked at the Transportation and Ticket Center starting Monday.

The center, commonly known as the TTC, is a major hub for Magic Kingdom visitors. People driving to the Magic Kingdom park at TTC, then board monorails or ferries to cross Seven Seas Lagoon and reach the attraction. Currently, visitors can board the monorails and ferryboats without going through bag checks or metal detectors.

Guests arriving at Magic Kingdom via the monorail or ferry won’t have to go through security once they get to the theme park itself. However, the Magic Kingdom will still have some bag checks and metal detectors for visitors arriving by other transportation, such as buses.

Also beginning April 3, guests staying at Disney’s Contemporary, Grand Floridian and Polynesian resorts will begin going through security at the resorts’ monorail stations.

All three of the major theme park resorts in Orlando installed metal detectors at their entrances in December 2015.

