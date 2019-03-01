New Spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders Won't be Able to Vote for Him in 2020 -- She's an Illegal Immigrant

Bernie Sanders’ newest deputy national press secretary won’t be able to cast a vote for her boss in the 2020 presidential election.

That’s because Belén Sisa, a millennial Arizona left-wing activist who joined the Democrat’s staff this week, claims to be an undocumented immigrant who is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“This is really emotional for me. I can’t help but think of 18-year-old Belén, who felt hopeless and powerless to the anti-immigrant attacks and policies that were holding her back from her dreams,” Sisa wrote on Facebook, recalling her younger self, as she announced her new job.

Read more


Related Articles

Ilhan Omar Says She Does Not Recognize Venezuelan Interim President, Defying Dem Leadership, Western Governments

Ilhan Omar Says She Does Not Recognize Venezuelan Interim President, Defying Dem Leadership, Western Governments

U.S. News
Comments
Trump: Congress Needs To Read Cohen "Love Letter" Book Manuscript

Trump: Congress Needs To Read Cohen “Love Letter” Book Manuscript

U.S. News
Comments

What Does Planned Parenthood Do With Babies That Survive Abortions?

U.S. News
Comments

Los Angeles Didn’t Hit 70 Degrees For First February in 132 Years

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat-Led States to Sue Trump over Blocking Funds to Planned Parenthood

U.S. News
Comments

Comments