New Spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders Won't be Able to Vote for Him in 2020 -- She's an Illegal Immigrant

Bernie Sanders’ newest deputy national press secretary won’t be able to cast a vote for her boss in the 2020 presidential election.

That’s because Belén Sisa, a millennial Arizona left-wing activist who joined the Democrat’s staff this week, claims to be an undocumented immigrant who is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“This is really emotional for me. I can’t help but think of 18-year-old Belén, who felt hopeless and powerless to the anti-immigrant attacks and policies that were holding her back from her dreams,” Sisa wrote on Facebook, recalling her younger self, as she announced her new job.

