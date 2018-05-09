New Study Finds Climate Change Alarmists Are LESS Eco-Friendly Than Skeptics

A new study has once again exposed how leftists value virtue signaling over action by revealing that people who express the most alarm about climate change are less likely to be eco-friendly than global warming skeptics.

The study, published in the April edition of the Journal of Environmental Psychology, separated 600 participants into three groups based on their level of concern about climate change: “highly concerned,” “cautiously worried,” and “skeptical.”

Cornell and the University of Michigan researchers “found that those “highly concerned” about climate change were less likely to engage in recycling and other eco-friendly behaviors than global-warming skeptics,” reports the Washington Times.

While those who expressed high concern about global warming were the most vocal cheerleaders of government intervention, they were least likely to report their own individual actions.

On the other hand, climate change skeptics who rail against taxation and other onerous government programs were more likely to engage in individual eco-friendly activities such as recycling and conserving fossil fuels by using public transport.

“Sorry, I didn’t have time to recycle—I was busy watching a documentary about the crumbling Antarctic ice shelf,” jokes blogger Tom Jacobs.

“Regarding climate change skeptics, remember that conservatism prizes individual action over collective efforts. So while they may assert disbelief in order to stave off coercive (in their view) actions by the government, many could take pride in doing what they can do on a personal basis,” he adds.

The study speaks to stereotypes about celebrities, which tend to be true, about them living lavish lifestyles, flying private and enjoying luxury yachts while lecturing the rest of us about how we need to restrict our energy consumption.

The results also emphasize how leftists are predominantly concerned with virtue signaling and that when it comes to actually living the lifestyle they preach, they’re complete hypocrites.

One finds a similar situation when it comes to giving to charity.

A 2014 study by the Philanthropy Chronicle found that conservatives in red states were more generous compared to wealthy liberals.

“Less well-off families from red states donate a relatively higher – and growing – proportion of their money to charity, while those at the top have been giving a smaller share as their income has increased,” the study found.

Underscoring how conservatives believe in personal responsibility, 17 of the most generous states voted Republican in 2012, while 15 of the 17 least generous ones voted Democrat.

Overall, both studies confirm that while leftists are the loudest when it comes to signaling their virtue and humanitarianism, when it actually comes to following through, conservatives consistently come out on top.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.