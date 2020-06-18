New Study Finds Focus on "Viral" Incidents of Alleged Police Brutality Led to Massive Spike in Homicides & Felonies

A new study into the impact that “viral” incidents of alleged police brutality have on crime found that in riot-hit cities like Baltimore and Ferguson, excess homicides and felonies rapidly spiked following highly publicized incidents.

The study was conducted by Tanaya Devi and Roland G. Fryer Jr for the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“For investigations that were not preceded by “viral” incidents of deadly force, investigations, on average, led to a statistically significant reduction in homicides and total crime,” states the study. “In stark contrast, all investigations that were preceded by “viral” incidents of deadly force have led to a large and statistically significant increase in homicides and total crime.”

In other words, due to what has been termed the “Ferguson affect,” police are seemingly more reticent to patrol high crime areas or engage with potential suspects in fear of becoming the next villain of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the authors, “We estimate that these investigations caused almost 900 excess homicides and almost 34,000 excess felonies.”

The study notes that the reason for the spike is an “abrupt change in the quantity of policing activity,” or in other words less police on patrol and less interactions with criminal suspects.

This gives criminals more free reign to terrorize areas of cities knowing that they are less likely to be stopped by police.

“In Chicago, the number of police-civilian interactions decreased by almost 90% in the month after the investigation was announced. In Riverside CA, interactions decreased 54%. In St. Louis, self-initiated police activities declined by 46%,” the study found.

Given that much of the violence in cities like Chicago is black on black, this is yet another example of how the Black Lives Matter movement is harming black people by leaving them exposed to violent criminals.

We’re seeing this phenomenon unfold yet again in Atlanta, where Officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges including felony murder for shooting 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, despite the fact that Brooks pointed a taser at him and is a career criminal who beat his wife and terrorized his own children.

This led to police in Atlanta threatening to go on strike, which of course will almost certainly lead to a massive spike in crime.

VIDEO: Trump Says CHOP Citizens Are Better at Real Estate Than Him, ‘They Paid Nothing, They Just Took It Over’

Scientist Who Predicted Ten Years Ago That 2020 Would be "Mayhem" Says Civil War Could Be Next

“I’m Scared”: Seattle Residents Living Near CHOP Frightened For Their Safety

Reports: Atlanta Cops Walk Off The Job In Protest

Atlanta Police Union Head: ‘It’s the Worst Day in Law Enforcement in the City of Atlanta That’s Ever Been’

