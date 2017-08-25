New Study Finds Muslims & Leftists Responsible For Vast Majority of Anti-Semitic Hate Crime

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A major new study has found that left-wingers and Muslims are responsible for the overwhelming majority of anti-Semitic hate crime in several different European countries.

The study, Antisemitic Violence in Europe, 2005-2015, was conducted by Johannes Due Enstad of the Oslo-based Center for Studies of the Holocaust and the University of Oslo and was joint published by both institutions.

When asked the question, “Thinking about the incident where somebody attacked or threatened you in a way that frightened you because you are Jewish – who did this to you?”, respondents overwhelmingly said that the perpetrators were Muslim or left-wingers.

In France, 53% of the cases were perpetrated by Muslims, 18% by left-wingers and just 4% by right-wingers.

In Sweden, respondents said 51% of the hate crimes were perpetrated by Muslims, 25% by left-wingers and 5% by right-wingers.

In the UK, 36% of anti-Semitic incidents were perpetrated by Muslims, 14% by left-wingers and 7% by right-wingers.

Only in Germany did respondents cite more right wing attacks (11%) compared to left-wing attacks (9%), although the clear majority of hate crimes (34%) were reported to have been committed by Muslims.

“Right-wing extremists, who are often associated with antisemitism, in fact constitute a clear minority of perpetrators, concludes Enstad. “Respondents in all four countries most often perceived the perpetrator(s) to be “someone with a Muslim extremist view”.

“It is also worth noting that in France, Sweden and the UK (but not in Germany) the perpetrator was perceived to be left-wing,” he adds.

The study also reveals that almost 50% of Jews in France have considered leaving the country because they fear for their safety.

Enstad notes that the one country that stands out in which Jews feel the most comfortable in displaying their identity is Russia, which is the only one of the six countries in which the majority of perpetrators of anti-Semitic violence are not Muslims.

New York Times bestselling author Bruce Bawer responded to the study by noting how authorities in Germany and Sweden have attempted to hide clear statistics in order to shield Muslims from blame.

“If the Western media were interested in the facts, Enstad’s report would receive wide circulation and explode a few myths. I would not hold my breath,” he writes.

