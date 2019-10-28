New Study Finds Women Aren't as Funny as Men

A new study has found that women aren’t as funny as men.

I know, hard to believe.

The study, published by the Journal of Research in Personality, asked subjects to write a funny caption for a cartoon that was then judged by a panel of judges.

Researchers found that 63 per cent of men were deemed to be funnier than the average woman.

The study included over 5500 participants, 67 per cent of whom were women, eliminating and in fact overcompensating for any potential gender bias. It also involved a third-party evaluation of the subjects by someone who was not aware of the subject’s gender.

“It means that to the best of our knowledge, on average, men appear to have higher humor production ability than women,” said Gil Greengross, an evolutionary psychologist at Aberystwyth University in Wales.

She also noted that “a great sense of humor” was one of the signals of mate quality when it comes to females choosing a man.

“Humor is strongly correlated with intelligence, which explains why women value men with a great sense of humor, as intelligence was crucial for survival throughout our evolutionary history when we mostly lived in hunter-gatherer groups,” said Greengross.

Christopher Hitchens was right.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————