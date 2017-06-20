New Study Supports Trump: 5.7 Million Noncitizens may have Cast Illegal Votes

A research group in New Jersey has taken a fresh look at postelection polling data and concluded that the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates.

As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House.

The research organization Just Facts, a widely cited, independent think tank led by self-described conservatives and libertarians, revealed its number-crunching in a report on national immigration.

Just Facts President James D. Agresti and his team looked at data from an extensive Harvard/YouGov study that every two years questions a sample size of tens of thousands of voters. Some acknowledge they are noncitizens and are thus ineligible to vote.

Read more


Related Articles

In Georgia, costliest U.S. House race hits ugly note as election looms

In Georgia, costliest U.S. House race hits ugly note as election looms

U.S. News
Comments
Judicial Watch: Susan Rice ‘Unmasking’ Documents Moved from NSC to Obama Library

Judicial Watch: Susan Rice ‘Unmasking’ Documents Moved from NSC to Obama Library

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Investigators in Russia Probe Look at Role of Flynn Partner

U.S. News
Comments

Murder of Muslim Girl Blamed on Trump Was Committed by an Illegal Immigrant

U.S. News
Comments

Colonel Shaffer Warns Of A Bloody Civil War

U.S. News
Comments

Comments