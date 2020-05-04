New Study Warns Up To 70% Of Americans Will Eventually Catch COVID-19 And The Pandemic Could Last 2 Years

Are we still going to be dealing with this coronavirus pandemic in 2022?

According to a shocking new study that was just released by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, the total duration of this pandemic “will likely be 18 to 24 months”, and “60% to 70% of the population” may need to catch the virus before we get to the point of herd immunity.

Of course I have been warning for quite some time that most people in the United States will eventually catch this virus because this pandemic will never be over until herd immunity is achieved.

But most of our politicians are carefully avoiding using the phrase “herd immunity” because they don’t want to alarm the general population.

These days, the mainstream media is full of talk about “reopenings” and “recovery”, but the raw numbers paint an entirely different picture. Despite the fact that most of the country has been locked down for weeks, we just had our deadliest day so far. The following comes from CNBC…

The United States just had its deadliest day on recorddue to the coronavirus as states across the country begin to ease restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, according to data published by the World Health Organization. The U.S. saw 2,909 people die of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the data, which was collected as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday. That’s the highest daily Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. yet, based on a CNBC analysis of the WHO’s daily Covid-19 situation reports.

If this is happening even though most people are currently confined to their homes, what is going to happen once a whole bunch of states attempt to “reopen”?

I think that we all know the answer to that question.

But as long as our hospitals can handle it, we should allow people to go back to work, because the truth is that this virus is going to burn through our population whether there are lockdowns or not.

In fact, this alarming new study from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy is projecting that the virus will not finally burn itself out until about 70 percent of the population is immune…

As coronavirus restrictions around the world are being lifted, a new report warns the pandemic that has already killed more than 230,000 people likely won’t be contained for two years. The modeling study from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota also says that about 70% of people need to be immune in order to bring the virus to a halt.

There are many that are hoping that a “vaccine” can get us to herd immunity a lot faster, but that is a false hope.

If you don’t believe me, go to Google and do a search for an instance where scientists have developed a successful vaccine for a coronavirus.

You won’t find one, because there has never been a successful vaccine for any coronavirus in all of human history.

We can slow down this pandemic by implementing lockdowns, but that just kills the economy and extends the suffering. In the end, there is no way that we are going to be able to stop this pandemic until herd immunity is achieved, and that is precisely what this new CIDRAP study is saying…

“The length of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population,” the report says. “Given the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2” — the virus that causes COVID-19 — “60% to 70% of the population may need to be immune to reach a critical threshold of herd immunity to halt the pandemic.”

Lockdowns were never going to end this pandemic, and anyone that thought that was not being realistic.

For now, we have survived the first wave of this virus, but CIDRAP is also warning us that we need to brace ourselves for more waves to come…

The report lays out several possible scenarios, including one in which a larger wave of illnesses may happen in the fall or winter of 2020 and then subsequent smaller waves in 2021. The researchers say this model — similar to the pattern seen in the devastating 1918 Spanish flu pandemic — would “require the reinstitution of mitigation measures in the fall in an attempt to drive down spread of infection and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.”

If you work in a setting where you have any sort of interaction with the public at all, there is very high probability that you will catch this virus.

And once you catch this virus, there is a very high probability that you will spread it to the rest of your family.

The good news is that many people never get any symptoms at all, and most of those that do get ill eventually recover.

But more than 68,000 Americans have died during this pandemic so far, and the death toll will almost certainly cross 100,000 in a few weeks. So the truth is that this pandemic is killing a lot of people, and we need to take it very seriously.

Before COVID-19 ever hit our shores, I was warning my readers to “get prepared”, and thankfully a lot of them did just that.

And it turns out that many among the elite were busily preparing for a future crisis as well. In fact, I was stunned to learn that Bill and Melinda Gates stored up food in advance. The following comes from a recent BBC interview…

EMMA BARRETT: In terms of your own — again, just to talk about you and Bill for being so familiar with this — had you made any preparations? I was very struck by when I rewatched Bill’s talk from 2015, he rolled that barrel onto the stage and said, “When I was growing up, nuclear was kind of the threat, everyone was very worried about bombs and all sorts of threats like that, and we had this barrel in our basement where we’d have to go and eat out of it if we went in.” Had you done preparation in your own lives? MELINDA GATES: We had done some preparation, yes. BARRETT: What does the mean in terms of — because we had issues here in the UK with people panic shopping — how does a couple like you, who has this insight, how do you get prepared for that? GATES: A number of years ago, we talked about, “What if there wasn’t clean water? What if there wasn’t enough food? Where might we go? What might we do as a family?” So, I think we should leave those preparations to ourselves. We had prepared, and had some food in the basement in case needed, and now we’re all in the same situation.

Sadly, most ordinary Americans didn’t do anything to prepare in advance, and that is one of the reasons why there was so much “panic buying” during the early stages of this pandemic.

But now a lot of people are being lulled into a false sense of security again, and the mainstream media just keeps insisting that the worst part of this pandemic is now behind us.

It would be great if that was true, but what if it isn’t?

What if CIDRAP is correct and this pandemic stretches all the way into 2022?

Ultimately, a lot more Americans are going to get sick and a lot more Americans are going to die in the months ahead, and it appears that our battle with this virus could still be in the very early chapters.

