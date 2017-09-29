New Swedish Children's Book: 'Grandpa Has Four Wives'

A new book aimed at children in Sweden is entitled Grandpa Has Four Wives in another example of how Sharia law is being normalized as the country takes in thousands of Muslim migrants.

The book, named Farfar har fyra fruar in Swedish, has been published in both Swedish and Somali and is aimed at 3-6 year olds.

“Asli has never been to Somalia, but now she finally gets to go there with her dad, to meet grandfather and all her grandmothers,” states the blurb for the book, which is written by Oscar Trimbel and published by Adlibris.

Under Sharia law, Muslim men are allowed to practice polygamy and have up to four wives. A woman is not permitted to have more than one husband.

Another book by the same author entitled Mormor är inget spöke (Grandma is no ghost) serves to normalize the burka.

“Omar greets his grandmother who comes from Somalia. When it’s Halloween, Omar wants to dress up like a ghost like any other child. He wants his grandmother to come along because it can be scary,” states the blurb for the book.

Despite many countries in Europe handing out fines and prison sentences for polygamy, Sweden recognizes polygamous marriages performed abroad and allows up to four wives to be registered as spouses.

Around 30 per cent of people living in Sweden have a foreign background, with native Swedes set to become an ethnic minority in their own countrywithin 25 years.

Illustrating the rapid demographic change sweeping the country, the photo below recently caused controversy. It shows a class photo of a single blonde white girl surrounded by children who are all from a migrant background, with three of the other girls wearing hijabs.

Norwegian news outlet Ekte Nyheter published the photo along with the inscription, “A picture says more than a thousand words.”

Meanwhile, over in nearby Finland, a book entitled How to Marry a Finnish Girl features a cover which some have complained looks like a black man groping a white woman in a wedding dress.

“They’re not even trying to hide it any more,” commented conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

they’re not even trying to hide it any more A post shared by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.