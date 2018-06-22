New Tax Law Potential Boon for Amazon

When Vince Kadlubek initially heard about Supreme Court decision to make states require online sellers to collect sales tax, he was fine with it. CEO of art collective Meow Wolf, his group brings in $12 million a year, mostly from admissions to its New Mexico art attraction. Most of the tickets are sold online. Helping the state with more revenue was a way to pay back.

Then he heard it could mean collecting sales tax for other states.

“This is going to be a headache,” Kadlubek told NBC News. “That makes me really think twice about whether or not we push online sales as a component of our company. I’d much rather have people buy their tickets at our front desk and keep the tax local.”

