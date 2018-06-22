New Tax Law Potential Boon for Amazon

Image Credits: Wiki.

When Vince Kadlubek initially heard about Supreme Court decision to make states require online sellers to collect sales tax, he was fine with it. CEO of art collective Meow Wolf, his group brings in $12 million a year, mostly from admissions to its New Mexico art attraction. Most of the tickets are sold online. Helping the state with more revenue was a way to pay back.

Then he heard it could mean collecting sales tax for other states.

“This is going to be a headache,” Kadlubek told NBC News. “That makes me really think twice about whether or not we push online sales as a component of our company. I’d much rather have people buy their tickets at our front desk and keep the tax local.”

Read more

More:


Related Articles

Trump Win: OPEC to Increase Daily Production by One Million Barrels

Trump Win: OPEC to Increase Daily Production by One Million Barrels

Economy
Comments
Musk's SpaceX Wins $130 Million Air Force Contract

Musk’s SpaceX Wins $130 Million Air Force Contract

Economy
Comments

Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Online Sales Tax

Economy
Comments

Tesla to Close a Dozen Solar Facilities In Nine States

Economy
Comments

China Drops Oil Purchases to Dodge Tariff

Economy
Comments

Comments