New Technology Could Shape the Future of Electronics Design

Image Credits: ZeptoBars / Wiki.

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered a way of enhancing the capabilities of an emerging nanotechnology that could open the door to a new generation of electronics.

In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers show how they have pushed the memristor — a simpler and smaller alternative to the transistor, with the capability of altering its resistance and storing multiple memory states — to a new level of performance after experimenting with its component materials.

Traditionally, the processing of data in electronics has relied on integrated circuits (chips) featuring vast numbers of transistors — microscopic switches that control the flow of electrical current by turning it on or off.

