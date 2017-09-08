New telescope to map largest universe volume in history

The astrophysical observatory on White Lake Road is once again making (and receiving) waves on an intergalactic scale.

Thursday afternoon Kirsty Duncan, federal minister of science, helped install the final section of antenna on Canada’s newest and largest radio telescope at the Dominion Radio Astrological Observatory (DRAO).

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) will map cosmic structure over the largest volume of the universe ever observed and act as a time machine to help scientists create a three-dimensional map of the universe extending deep into time and space.

