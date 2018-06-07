New Training Hopes To Prevent Family Pets Killed By Police

It’s not always easy to know if a dog is friendly, but a new training program by the National Sheriff’s Association is designed to help with that.

It shows the visual cues, from tail wagging to snarling. It also employs video scenarios projected in front of real deputies.

The goal of the training is to reduce the contact between police and family dogs that sometimes lead to lethal force against the family pet.

“In the old days, it was taught dogs are property,” said John Thompson, deputy director of the National Sheriff’s Association. “If it was a threat, you had to neutralize that threat. Well, things have changed. Society’s changed, and dogs are now part of the family.”

