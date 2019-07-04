New Trend of Tampering With Food Products and Putting Them Back Going Viral

A new trend where people tamper with food, licking it or half consuming it before putting it back in the container, is going viral.

Yes, really.

Last week, a woman in the city of Lufkin, eastern Texas, was filmed in a branch of Walmart opening an ice cream tub, licking it and then placing it back in the freezer.

Police said they had identified the woman via surveillance camera footage and she now faces a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, with a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

Another clip shows what appears to be a transgender individual taking a swig of mouthwash before spitting it back in the bottle and walking away.

A third person who goes by the name ‘Shawn Mendes’ on Twitter had his friend film him scooping out a chunk of ice cream with his hand before putting it back in the freezer.

Mendes subsequently posted a video of an apparent visit he received from a police officer.

“I started the trend of opening products without buying them,” he later bragged.

YouTuber James Charles later criticized Mendes, tweeting, “imagine licking ice cream or vandalizing a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol.”

Where’s that God reset meme when you need it?

Oh, here it is….

null

