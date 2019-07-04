New Trend of Tampering With Food Products and Putting Them Back Going Viral

A new trend where people tamper with food, licking it or half consuming it before putting it back in the container, is going viral.

Yes, really.

Last week, a woman in the city of Lufkin, eastern Texas, was filmed in a branch of Walmart opening an ice cream tub, licking it and then placing it back in the freezer.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Police said they had identified the woman via surveillance camera footage and she now faces a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, with a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

Another clip shows what appears to be a transgender individual taking a swig of mouthwash before spitting it back in the bottle and walking away.

Honestly who is raising these monsters pic.twitter.com/DDpZBFqMNG — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 3, 2019

A third person who goes by the name ‘Shawn Mendes’ on Twitter had his friend film him scooping out a chunk of ice cream with his hand before putting it back in the freezer.

I love ice cream pic.twitter.com/CWA1aNBmJU — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 3, 2019

Mendes subsequently posted a video of an apparent visit he received from a police officer.

“I started the trend of opening products without buying them,” he later bragged.

I started the trend of opening products without buying them — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 4, 2019

YouTuber James Charles later criticized Mendes, tweeting, “imagine licking ice cream or vandalizing a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol.”

imagine licking ice cream or vandalizing a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 4, 2019

Where’s that God reset meme when you need it?

Oh, here it is….

