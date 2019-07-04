New Trend of Tampering With Food Products and Putting Them Back Going Viral

A new trend where people tamper with food, licking it or half consuming it before putting it back in the container, is going viral.
Yes, really.
Last week, a woman in the city of Lufkin, eastern Texas, was filmed in a branch of Walmart opening an ice cream tub, licking it and then placing it back in the freezer.
What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS
— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019
Police said they had identified the woman via surveillance camera footage and she now faces a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, with a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.
Another clip shows what appears to be a transgender individual taking a swig of mouthwash before spitting it back in the bottle and walking away.
Honestly who is raising these monsters pic.twitter.com/DDpZBFqMNG
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 3, 2019
A third person who goes by the name ‘Shawn Mendes’ on Twitter had his friend film him scooping out a chunk of ice cream with his hand before putting it back in the freezer.
I love ice cream pic.twitter.com/CWA1aNBmJU
— LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 3, 2019
Mendes subsequently posted a video of an apparent visit he received from a police officer.
WHICH ONE OF Y'ALL- pic.twitter.com/11RBoVBwE1
— LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 3, 2019
“I started the trend of opening products without buying them,” he later bragged.
I started the trend of opening products without buying them
— LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 4, 2019
YouTuber James Charles later criticized Mendes, tweeting, “imagine licking ice cream or vandalizing a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol.”
imagine licking ice cream or vandalizing a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol
— James Charles (@jamescharles) July 4, 2019
Where’s that God reset meme when you need it?
Oh, here it is….
