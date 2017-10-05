New Tropical Storm Threatens Florida, Texas

Image Credits: NOAA.

Tropical Depression 16 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Nate near the Atlantic coast of Nicaragua and will threaten part of the southern United States as a hurricane this weekend.

Since Nate will be moving inland over the U.S. this weekend, people may have little time to react and prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane.

The U.S. Gulf coast areas from Florida to Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana may be at risk for damaging winds, coastal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion this weekend and into early next week.

Read more


Related Articles

Solar storm sparks global aurora, doubles radiation levels on Mars

Solar storm sparks global aurora, doubles radiation levels on Mars

Science & Tech
Comments
Gravitational Waves Will Bring the Extreme Universe Into View

Gravitational Waves Will Bring the Extreme Universe Into View

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA & Lockheed Martin Unveil Plans To Build Mars Space Station

Science & Tech
Comments

Bus-Size Asteroid Zooms by Earth in Close (But Harmless) Encounter

Science & Tech
Comments

Siberian volcanoes triggered Earth’s most devastating extinction event – study

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments