New Universal Movie Portrays 6th Graders Playing With Sex Toys

A new Universal movie called Good Boys which is aimed at a teenage audience shows sixth graders playing with sex toys.

In the film’s trailer, actor Seth Rogan jokes that the main child actors can’t even watch the trailer for their own movie because it is “too messed up for kids your age.”

The first scene in the trailer from the actual movie portrays the pre-teen boys playing with a gimp mask, dildos and anal beads, which one of the child actors complains, “smell like shit.”

While swearing profusely throughout, the trailer also portrays the boys bringing ecstasy to a playground.

Universal is putting out a film called "Good Boys" featuring 6th graders playing with sex toys, drugs, porn & worse. The poster brags it’s rated R because it features "crude sexual content, drugs & alcohol ALL involving TWEENS" Who’s the audience for this?https://t.co/JpmBSKKpQh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 14, 2019

“Universal is putting out a film called “Good Boys” featuring 6th graders playing with sex toys, drugs, porn & worse. The poster brags it’s rated R because it features “crude sexual content, drugs & alcohol ALL involving TWEENS” Who’s the audience for this?” asked Robby Starbuck.

“The audience for this movie just killed himself a couple days ago,” joked another Twitter user, referring to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think this was supposed to be the in flight movie on Epstein’s plane,” joked another.

