New ‘Unwoke’ Job Website Lists Jobs for Regular Americans, Not Left Wing Activists

A new job listings board created for the purpose of hiring workers and not activists has been met with a mixed reception following its recent release.

Unwoke.hr was unveiled to post job opportunities for discerning workers at a time where activism pervades practically all human resources departments of major corporations.

On the Unwoke.hr website, which was registered in late June, a description on the homepage reads:

Hire courageous, free thinking and freedom loving individuals. Not ideologues whose only agenda is to weaponize your brand and business to further a radical cause.

Beyond the snitch society, what was life like in socialist East Germany? Do Americans already think like East Germans? We’re further along than you think

The website contains a link with a notice to employers at the top of the page, offering words of encouragement for choosing to hire based on merit, and not a rigid adherence to left wing policy positions:

Don’t interrupt your competition when they are making a mistake. Let them fill their diversity quotas. Let them exhaust their resources, efforts and reputation on being “woke”. Let them posture about their so-called virtues. Let their employees walk on eggshells in their bubble wrapped offices. Let them think they are changing the world for the better. Let them think they are the counterculture. Let them issue public apologies in commercials and on Twitter for the crimes of simply existing. For improving the lives of billions through their services and innovations. Employing millions of people, contributing immeasurably to the local and global economy. Raising billions out of poverty. They have nothing to be sorry for. But they have chosen the path they are on. So we urge you, to calmly sit back, relax and watch your woke competition implode as they do their hiring based on skin color, ethnicity, origin, gender identity rather than merit. Watch the quality of their goods, brands, and services suffer as a result.

Several job listings around America have already been published on the website as social justice causes, such as the recent Black Lives Matter movement and Pride Month, are enthusiastically celebrated by major brands. The website also promotes the #ImOut hashtag, with the purpose to “Quit your woke company — Tell your story using the hashtag #ImOut and give others the courage to follow your lead. Let’s bankrupt the woke.” Despite its recent launch, social justice activists hacked the site and spammed it with fake job listings. Vice Magazine reported the website being spammed with fake listings such as a job posting for a “professional racist” earning a six-figure salary. Another troll sought to employ a “Big Chungus.” The far-left magazine went on to compare Unwoke.hr to the free speech platform Gab, writing “Like far-right social media network Gab, which started as an alternative to mainstream social media and was quickly ruled by white supremacists, these sites calling for less accountability for people’s problematic actions aren’t sneaky anymore. They’re just dumb, and deserved to be trolled to death.” On Twitter, the debate surrounding the website was deemed “not okay” by some. Another person lavished the idea of the website with praise, tweeting: “This is great. As a hiring manager, we want people who will show up for the job we hired them for. We want people who will do the job without arguing with customers.” “This is a direct result of people being unable to keep their personal and professional lives separate.” Many of the corporate brands now struggling to sufficiently align themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement were, only weeks ago, also criticized for their nearly identical COVID-19 commercials.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!