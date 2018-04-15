New US History School Textbook Slams Trump Supporters As Scared Racists

Image Credits: David McNew/Getty Images.

American schools are the battlefield for our children’s minds and progressives are in charge of it all, from writing the textbooks, to those reading them aloud in class.

Indianapolis talk radio host Alex On-Air posted several examples on Twitter from the Advanced Placement edition of “By The People: A History of the United States,” published by textbook giant Pearson which has a copyright of 2019.

Reading like an Op-Ed from the New York Times, the book says of the 2016 election:

“Trump’s supporters saw the vote as a victory for the people who, like themselves, had been forgotten in a fast-changing America–a mostly older, often rural or suburban, and overwhelmingly white group.”

Read more


