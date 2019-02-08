New Video Of Roger Stone Raid Shows FBI Working With CNN

Never before seen footage of the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s home has been given EXCLUSIVELY to Infowars.

Roger joins Alex to deliver commentary on this possible felony committed by the FBI.

Gerald Celente of Trends Research joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his take on the recently surfaced footage of Roger Stone’s unethical raid by the FBI, and he makes the broad point that this whole farce is just another attempt to overthrow President Trump.

Unbelievable surveillance footage reveals the FBI was directing CNN camera operators during the raid on Roger Stone.

Roger tackles this injustice head on!