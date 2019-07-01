New Video Shows Antifa Crowbar Attack, Macing of Elderly Man

A new video from Saturday’s rally in Portland shows Antifa criminals macing an elderly man in the face while attacking another man with a crowbar

The vicious assault was even more brutal than that sustained by Andy Ngo, who was doused with quick drying cement hidden in milkshakes.

“Portland Antifa beats an elderly man bloody with a crowbar. As another man attempts to help, he is hit in head with crowbar then sprayed in face with mace,” tweeted the woman who posted the video.

Portland Antifa beats an elderly man bloody with a crowbar. As another man attempts to help, he is hit in head with crowbar then sprayed in face with mace. This is #AntifaTerrorists Slowed video down slightly for better visual. Twitter now hiding the hashtag pic.twitter.com/QgbhWTWR8d — Priscilla ♀⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lucet_Veritas) June 30, 2019

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin subsequently revealed that the two men were named Adam and John and were merely at the event to support Haley Adams, who was previously assaulted by Antifa.

“While John was being pummeled by the mob in the center, Adam was struck in the head with nunchucks, metal water bottles, some sort of metal rod, and fists,” said Malkin. “John was sprayed with mace and blinded. He was led away as blood dripped down his face, then dragged to a sidewalk. Another observer notes that one of Adam’s attackers appears to wield something like a sock and padlock.”

John was sprayed with mace and blinded. He was led away as blood dripped down his face, then dragged to a sidewalk. Another observer notes that one of Adam's attackers appears to wield something like a sock and padlock. See https://t.co/UuzciPLbkL /d pic.twitter.com/J1bPELs5Fy — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

“Both John & Adam were beaten by Antifa after trying to help a gay man in a sun dress being chased down the street,” she added. “While the cowards are masked, John and Adam faced the crowds openly and agreed to be named publicly. “I’m not afraid,” John told me.”

Both John & Adam were beaten by Antifa after trying to help a gay man in a sun dress being chased down the street. While the cowards are masked, John and Adam faced the crowds openly and agreed to be named publicly. "I'm not afraid," John told me. This is John. /f pic.twitter.com/WDc88xT16W — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Photos later posted of Adam at the ER show him with deep gashes in his head that required 25 stitches.

This man, Adam Kelly was attacked in Portland by ANTIFA the domestic terrorist organization pic.twitter.com/xQmzyHIA0b — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) June 30, 2019

According to Malkin, police have opened an investigation into the attack, with Adam blaming “feckless Ted Wheeler,” the Mayor of Portland, for allowing the violence to take place.

Adam referred the cops to John's case, but no cops responded to John, contacted him, or came to hospital where he was treated. Adam, who was worked in pvt security, notes that the precinct is 130 officers short because no one wants to work for Portland PD. /h — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

“Adam referred the cops to John’s case, but no cops responded to John, contacted him, or came to hospital where he was treated. Adam, who was worked in pvt security, notes that the precinct is 130 officers short because no one wants to work for Portland PD,” said Malkin.

One of the suspects in the attack was identified as Joseph Christian Evans.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨 Suspect Identified: Joseph Christian Evans. Seen during Portland #Antifa Riot Assaulting Adam Kelly over the head with a metal pipe sending him to the Emergency Room. pic.twitter.com/EZza5974tS — VDARE NEWS (@VDARE_News) July 1, 2019

Will the same leftists who justified the milkshake/cement attack on Ngo now defend Antifa literally clubbing elderly men in the head?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————