Every week a new video emerges illustrating why House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is the best thing to happen to conservatives.

The latest vid, compiled by The American Mirror, comes from a Thursday press conference where the California Democrat struggled to form basic words and suffered major brain freezes.

The American Mirror’s Kyle Olsen documented the numerous speaking blunders.

“Last week, soy bean futures hit a nine-year low,” Pelosi told reporters.

“Soy boyn— soy bean futures hit a nine-year low,” she repeated, attempting to pronounce the words clearly, accentuating each one with a pointed finger.

“Pork producers, corn growers and wheat grawers, growers are reeling, too,” she said before suffering a brain freeze, staring at reporters and finally saying, “And that’s so far this week.”

“The Supreme Court’s radical Janus decision will have drastic destructive,” she said, suffering a jaw problem, “destructive and long-stand— standing impacts…”

Moments later, she claimed the Supreme Court has “reduced the leverage of workers in our country. Roost their leverage for, again, collective bargaining.”

At one point she let out a big sigh mid-sentence, saying, “So, here we are, we have a better raw deal, we have a better deal,” she corrected herself.

Jaw problems marred her performance again when she mispronounced “Justice Kennedy.”

“Make no mistake, mistake,” she said shortly later.

She got confused about how many Americans have pre-existing conditions.

“120, 130, 125, 130 million Americans have pre-existing conditions,” she said.

“So our…” she said moments later, suffering a brain freeze, causing her lips to quiver as if no words would exit, her hand to wave and a long stare at reporters, “provena— our history on this is one that has been solid…”

While taking questions from reporters, she apparently had trouble hearing one and asked a reporter to “repoot” one.