New vulnerability found in systems used in electric, gas industries

Researchers have discovered a new vulnerability in technology widely used to operate critical services such as oil and electric systems that they warn hackers could exploit.

The vulnerability, disclosed Wednesday by cybersecurity firm Tenable, impacts two applications used to program industrial control systems powering critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere.

Tenable publicly disclosed the vulnerability after reporting it to Schneider Electric, an international energy management company headquartered in France that produced the applications.

Schneider Electric has already issued patches for the affected systems.

