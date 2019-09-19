New 'Wearable Chair' Allows You to be a Sit Down Slave at All Times

Humans are now so permanently sedentary, a company has developed a “wearable chair” that lets you sit down anywhere.

The chair appears to be about as comfortable as a squatty potty and looks absolutely ridiculous, but it lets you stare at your phone in a slightly more convenient way than standing up.

Living the dream!

This wearable chair could change how we work and travel pic.twitter.com/KO8QoUcrut — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 18, 2019

The chair, which is called LEX and costs $186 dollars, can only support up to 265 pounds of weight, so obese lazy people who are most likely to want to use it won’t be able to.

The creators say the chair will “change how we use our workspace,” meaning you will no longer have to be physically located in your slave pod as you toil away for a faceless transnational corporation.

But hey, given that our future is living in reclaimed sewer pipes because no one can afford actual houses, maybe the wearable chair will become a practical space-saving utility item.

Respondents weren’t too impressed.

“I feel like they’re trying to make wall-e a reality,” commented one.

“I think in the next version it will come with an attached toilet,” remarked another.

“Perfect for lazy fucks who don’t want to stand and increase lethargic tendencies,” said another.

One Twitter user summed it up nicely.

-> eat bugs

-> live in sewer pipe

-> have a chair attached to your body at all times what a wonderful future https://t.co/NLg52Fifym — ♔Гнаг Ъяцлк Ацsгяуал🛡️ (@DrunkAustrian) September 19, 2019

