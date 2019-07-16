New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

A new petition uploaded to the WhiteHouse.gov site is demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar.

President Trump is currently engaged in a war of rhetoric with Omar and three other Congresswomen after he asked, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?”

The petition is titled ‘Conduct an Immediate Congressional Investigation Into Rep. Ilhan Omar’ and reads as follows;

We ask the President to initiate a Congressional investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar’s background to determine if she should face expulsion from Congress. Rep. Omar’s oath of loyalty to the United States of America is in serious doubt. Omar made light of the September 11 terror attack by referring to the atrocity as “some people did something”. Omar was recorded laughing about and making light of Islamic terrorism and the Al-Qaeda threat. Omar refused to condemn the terrorist attack by a self-described Antifa member, who tried to firebomb an ICE facility in Washington State. Omar also defended jihadists in her state who chose to join ISIS, saying they should get lighter punishments. There are also severe allegations concerning the question of whether Omar married her own brother.

Article I, Section 5 of the United States Constitution details the measures necessary to initiate an expulsion of a sitting member of Congress, which requires the concurrence of two-thirds of the members.

Earlier today it was revealed that the House will pass a resolution condemning Trump’s “racist” tweets.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game,” Trump responded.

“Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country,” he added.

…..Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

