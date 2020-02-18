New Witness Corroborates Accusation That Mike Bloomberg Told Pregnant Employee to 'Kill It'

Multibillionaire Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg allegedly told one of his pregnant employees that she should “kill it” and griped that said pregnant employees are preventing him from making even more money.

From Law and Crime, “Former Co-Worker Corroborates Allegation That Bloomberg Told Pregnant Employee to ‘Kill It'”:

[…] the billionaire financial mogul is facing increased scrutiny over reports that he created a workplace culture of rampant misogyny, bullying, and sexual harassment–including an incident where he allegedly told a pregnant female employee that she should “kill it.”

Although the female employee, Sekiko Sakai Garrison, sued and eventually reached a confidential settlement with Bloomberg, one of her co-workers publicly confirmed for the first time that he too witnessed the former New York City mayor make the comment, according to the Washington Post.

“I remember she had been telling some of her girlfriends that she was pregnant,” David Zielenziger, a former Bloomberg technology writer said in an interview with the Post. “And Mike came out and I remember he said, ‘Are you going to kill it?’ And that stopped everything. And I couldn’t believe it.”

In her 1998 lawsuit, Garrison claimed that after she revealed her pregnancy to Bloomberg, he responded by saying, “Kill it!”

“Plaintiff asked Bloomberg to repeat himself, and again he said, ‘Kill it'” and muttered, ‘Great! Number 16!’ suggesting to plaintiff his unhappiness that sixteen women in the Company had maternity-related status. Then he walked away,” the complaint stated.