New 'Woke' Wonder Woman Slammed As 'Overweight, Badly-dressed Frump'

Image Credits: Variant cover by Robin Eisenberg © Twitter / @thedcnation.

DC comics has continued to bow to pressure from ‘woke’ trolls online, unveiling a “variant cover of the Wonder Woman 1984” on which the superhero is overweight, has a weird purple skin colour, and sports really bad mom jeans.

The new version of Wonder Woman has seemingly also had a massive breast reduction, following complaints that the superhero’s large mammaries contributed to an overtly sexualised image that sends the wrong message to young girls.

Writing for RT, Nicholas Sheppard comments “The image exemplifies everything the comic-book industry has succumbed to in recent years – the latest example in an ongoing trend of agenda-driven identity politics, in which classic themes of heroism and sacrifice have been superseded by themes of diversity and inclusivity and the avoidance of anything that could be interpreted as problematic.”

“In place of a dynamic flowing costume, her ensemble consists of an orange boob-tube and the kind of mom-jeans worn by middle-aged mid-western chicks at Shania Twain concerts,” Sheppard adds.

“Her thighs have been rendered so large it is as if the performer Lizzo had spent the entirety of quarantine bingeing on deep-fried Mars Bars and eschewed any fitness regime beyond schlepping between the fridge and the couch,” he adds.

Critics of the variant Wonder Woman questioned why promoting obesity is somehow a more ‘body positive’ image than a fit and healthy woman:

Even the obese Wonder Woman’s body is just totally out of proportion and unrealistic:

The entire concept of Wonder Woman was that she was descended from Amazonian goddesses:

The author of the new Wonder Woman attempted to offset criticism of the image by suggesting it represents an alien who is cos-playing as Wonder Woman.

Yeah, OK. Whatever.

But…

This is not the first time the woke mob has attempted to take down Wonder Woman.

In 2016, after the UN made Wonder Woman an “ambassador” for empowering girls and women, the basement dwellers through a fit and put together a petition to overturn the move, complaining that the comic book character is “A large-breasted white woman of impossible proportions, scantily clad in a shimmery, thigh-baring body suit with an American flag motif and knee-high boots.”

The petition worked after garnering over 40,000 signatures, and Wonder Woman was stripped of her ambassador honour.

This is also part of a woke trend by DC comics, which recently commissioned a graphic novel called Gotham High, which changed the Batman story into a teen high-school drama. They even made Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred gay, giving him a Southeast Asian husband.

Perhaps the most cringe inducing move in graphic novel history, however, came earlier this year when Marvel introduced a group of characters called ‘the New Warriors’.

The comic series focuses on a pair of twins who identify as ‘non-binary’ and are named ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’.

Marvel seems intent on totally bankrupting itself by going full woke.

Three years ago, Marvel VP of Sales, David Gabriel blamed poor sales on the obsession with promoting diversity and woke culture.

Since then, Marvel has set about destroying many of its established characters, or altering their race and sexuality.

Where exactly is this woke superhero shit all leading?

