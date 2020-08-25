New 'Woke' Wonder Woman Slammed As 'Overweight, Badly-dressed Frump'

DC comics has continued to bow to pressure from ‘woke’ trolls online, unveiling a “variant cover of the Wonder Woman 1984” on which the superhero is overweight, has a weird purple skin colour, and sports really bad mom jeans.

The new version of Wonder Woman has seemingly also had a massive breast reduction, following complaints that the superhero’s large mammaries contributed to an overtly sexualised image that sends the wrong message to young girls.

Only one word for the Wonder Woman 1984 #1 @RoosterTeeth variant cover by Robin Eisenberg: rad. Out September 29. pic.twitter.com/HySpmlWKUd — DC Nation (@thedcnation) August 7, 2020

Writing for RT, Nicholas Sheppard comments “The image exemplifies everything the comic-book industry has succumbed to in recent years – the latest example in an ongoing trend of agenda-driven identity politics, in which classic themes of heroism and sacrifice have been superseded by themes of diversity and inclusivity and the avoidance of anything that could be interpreted as problematic.”

“In place of a dynamic flowing costume, her ensemble consists of an orange boob-tube and the kind of mom-jeans worn by middle-aged mid-western chicks at Shania Twain concerts,” Sheppard adds.

“Her thighs have been rendered so large it is as if the performer Lizzo had spent the entirety of quarantine bingeing on deep-fried Mars Bars and eschewed any fitness regime beyond schlepping between the fridge and the couch,” he adds.

Critics of the variant Wonder Woman questioned why promoting obesity is somehow a more ‘body positive’ image than a fit and healthy woman:

As a man who's lost 160lbs through discipline, diet and exercise, I cannot tell you how much I absolutely loathe the fat acceptance part of the intersectionalist movement. — KooKoo Ka-Choo (@KultPlanet) August 8, 2020

Just completed my cover for Superman #177, pay me and tell me how brave I am. pic.twitter.com/TIP1F9ksfs — NoDataSet (@ParticleNode) August 9, 2020

Is 1984 her glucose level? — Bocaj (@jakeisthefatman) August 9, 2020

Even the obese Wonder Woman’s body is just totally out of proportion and unrealistic:

Wonder Woman was made from clay by the gods to be perfect. This body meets no one's definition of perfection. Even as a depiction of a larger woman it's a failure, as no woman with hips that massive could have barely-pubescent cleavage. — SyronJAG (@SyronJAG) August 8, 2020

Okay, where's my beer goggles? — GammonDorf (@dorf_gammon) August 10, 2020

The entire concept of Wonder Woman was that she was descended from Amazonian goddesses:

No it's not. Remember she is trained warrior demi-god raised by Amazons why would she look like this — Timilehin Olaokun (@timilehincentri) August 9, 2020

Yeah, no thanks. I'll stick with George Perez and Neal Adams. pic.twitter.com/60YihtHP9C — Brian (@bhg70) August 8, 2020

When you are a demigod who trained all your life to have a bodybuilder's body but ruin your beauty with the form of someone who gives the impression of never having done the above. How to ruin the beauty in a simple cover. — 𝙰𝚕𝚎𝚓𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚘 𝙿í𝚛𝚒𝚣 Ελευθερία ή Θάνατος (@Alejand73357030) August 10, 2020

The author of the new Wonder Woman attempted to offset criticism of the image by suggesting it represents an alien who is cos-playing as Wonder Woman.

Yeah, OK. Whatever.

But…

why is she purple — Mannequia (@Mannequia) August 9, 2020

The question that needs to be asked: is DC actively trying to go out of business? — Michael Snyder (@msnyds1) August 10, 2020

This is not the first time the woke mob has attempted to take down Wonder Woman.

In 2016, after the UN made Wonder Woman an “ambassador” for empowering girls and women, the basement dwellers through a fit and put together a petition to overturn the move, complaining that the comic book character is “A large-breasted white woman of impossible proportions, scantily clad in a shimmery, thigh-baring body suit with an American flag motif and knee-high boots.”

The petition worked after garnering over 40,000 signatures, and Wonder Woman was stripped of her ambassador honour.

This is also part of a woke trend by DC comics, which recently commissioned a graphic novel called Gotham High, which changed the Batman story into a teen high-school drama. They even made Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred gay, giving him a Southeast Asian husband.

Gotham High is exactly the kind of book I think about when people mock young adult storytelling. Feels like its priority is filling some kind of diversity checklist over telling an actual story. Thomas Pitilli's art cannot save Melissa de la Cruz's mess of a debut comic. pic.twitter.com/OzruShHpsJ — Nicholas Ahlhelm #BlackLivesMatter (@ahlhelm) August 4, 2020

Perhaps the most cringe inducing move in graphic novel history, however, came earlier this year when Marvel introduced a group of characters called ‘the New Warriors’.

The comic series focuses on a pair of twins who identify as ‘non-binary’ and are named ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’.

No, this isn’t a joke. Marvel has unveiled its new generation of superheroes… Meet Snowflake and Safespace, as @polly_boiko explains, not the 'new warriors' we need…but maybe, the ones we deserve pic.twitter.com/4pNOLOM3xm — RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2020

the marvel "New Warriors" are so badly designed i genuinely thought they were parodies of "stuff as many LGBT/minority characters in the main cast as possible" series

FUCKING SNOWFLAKE AND SAFESPACE AAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/RJ4s6L1E25 — Star_Gazr (BIack Lives Matter) (@StarGazaar) March 18, 2020

Everyone is talking about Snowflake and Safespace, but no one is talking about how SHIT the rest of the team is too. pic.twitter.com/YSPW1wSsq2 — Beans Draws Nico Robin Hands (@beanzaru) March 19, 2020

Marvel seems intent on totally bankrupting itself by going full woke.

Three years ago, Marvel VP of Sales, David Gabriel blamed poor sales on the obsession with promoting diversity and woke culture.

Since then, Marvel has set about destroying many of its established characters, or altering their race and sexuality.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where exactly is this woke superhero shit all leading?

soon superman and wonderwoman will lose the power of flight because levitation isn't real. — zoudouc (@zoudouc) August 11, 2020

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!