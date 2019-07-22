New York City Hit by Another Power Outage

Thousands were without power in parts of Brooklyn on Monday morning as New York dealt with another blackout and intense summer weather.

Con Edison said about half of the 33,000 customers in Brooklyn had power restored Monday morning. Scattered outages kept more than 50,000 customers in the dark throughout parts of the city and Westchester County late Sunday.

Just after 5 a.m., the electric company said more than 30,000 customers had power restored and that the remaining 21,500 would have it back by Monday afternoon.

