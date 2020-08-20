Shootings & violent crime soaring thanks to the prisons being emptied.

Riots, trash everywhere.

Open air drug use, masturbation & urination.

Everything shutting down.

A Mayor who has caved to BLM.

People fleeing in droves.

Thanks to De Blasio and Cuomo, New York City is a shithole.

