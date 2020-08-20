Shootings & violent crime soaring thanks to the prisons being emptied.
Riots, trash everywhere.
Open air drug use, masturbation & urination.
Everything shutting down.
A Mayor who has caved to BLM.
People fleeing in droves.
Thanks to De Blasio and Cuomo, New York City is a shithole.
