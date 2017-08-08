New York Confiscates Innocent Veteran’s Firearms

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A 70-year-old New York veteran spent months fighting to get his guns back after being wrongfully targeted for confiscation after a bureaucratic screw-up labeled him mentally ill.

Don Hall, who served in Vietnam, said police showed up at his house late one night with an order to take his guns. Hall said he was surprised by the order and didn’t have any idea why it declared him “mentally defective.” When he told police he hadn’t ever had any mental issues, they told him he must’ve done something to trigger the state’s restrictive New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Act.

“They said that they never did this to anybody that they didn’t know why they were doing it,” Hall told Syracuse.com. “I said ‘well, I don’t know why.'”

The police then took six guns from Hall—four long guns and two handguns.

