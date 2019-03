Rockland County will declare a countywide State of Emergency relating to the ongoing measles outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Effective at the stroke of midnight, Wednesday, anyone who is under 18 years of age and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until this declaration expires in 30 days or until they receive the MMR vaccination.

As of last Thursday, there are 151 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county, according to Rockland County.

Read more