New York Man Arrested After Shooting Home Invaders

An upstate New York man is facing firearms charges after lawfully defending his home from two burglars.

Ronald Stolarczyk of Oneida County, 64, is being charged with felony possession of a weapon used against two burglars who broke into his house. Stolarczyk heard voices in his garage one day in May, and went on to vocally warn the strangers who had entered his home. When the two burglars started coming up the stairs, Stolarczyk shot them both with a Rossi .38 Special revolver. Both suspects later died.

Officers who responded on the scene and the Oneida County District Attorney later determined that Solarczyk had lawfully defended his own home from two intruders. But he was later charged with felony gun possession by the DA for his possession of the weapon, which was handed down by his deceased father. New York requires a series of registration permits and licensing for all firearms, even those that are passed from father to son. Stolarczyk never registered his ownership of the gun after his father died.

Stolarczyk is currently in jail, unable to afford the $10,000 bail required by the court for his freedom.

A legal fund in support of Stolarczyk’s defense has surfaced on GoFundMe. As of Sunday, pro-self defense donors have raised more than $22,000 for the New York homeowner to defend himself from charges from the state of New York.

Welcome to the Orwellian nightmare dreamed of by progressives- in which freedom-loving patriots lawfully defending their home from burglars will be prosecuted for the unforgivable sin of owning a small revolver without the state’s permission.

